John Knight III scored 14 of his 22 points after halftime and pulled down six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (2-1). Andre Adams added 12 points. Harrison Butler had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Dre Marin scored 4 points despite heading into the contest as the Thunderbirds’ second leading scorer at 15 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

Neither team led by more than six points throughout the second half, and Knight cut the gap to 63-62 driving for a layup with 1:04 remaining,

Toolson drained his game-saving 3 from the top of the key on the other end and SUU didn’t get closer than three points after.

The Thunderbirds, coming off a 79-78 defeat of the Big Ten’s Nebraska, made more field goals (28 versus 23), had a 38-31 edge in rebounds, outscored BYU 46-22 in the paint but, critically, were 0-for-12 from behind the arc.

Toolson, Haws and Nixon each hit two 3-pointers for BYU, which was 8 of 22 from distance.

Brigham Young matches up against Houston on the road on Friday. Southern Utah takes on UCLA on the road on Monday.

