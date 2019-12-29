The ‘Runners (8-4) shot just 15.6 percent from the field in the first half and 29 percent for the game. Oregon State connected on 50 percent of its field goal attempts.

No. 7 LOUISVILLE 62, SYRACUSE 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jazmine Jones scored 24 points to lead Louisville over Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both schools.

Her free throws with 1:19 left gave the Cardinals (12-1) the lead for good as the teams traded the lead in the fourth quarter. The Orange (6-6) trailed by as many as 11 in the second half, but they took a 58-57 advantage with 2:37 left on Amaya Finklea-Guity’s basket.

Louisville forced a held ball and a turnover in the final minute to help secure the victory in the first home game since Nov. 24.

Kiki Lewis led Syracuse with 14 points. Teisha Hyman added 12.

No. 8 FLORIDA STATE 86, VIRGINIA TECH 62

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and Nicki Ekhomu added 16 points as Florida State won its first 13 games for the first time in school history with a victory over Virginia Tech.

River Baldwin added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Seminoles (13-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 11 games by double digits.

Elizabeth Kitley and Dara Mabrey each scored 14 points for Virginia Tech (10-2, 0-1).

No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 72, BOSTON COLLEGE 54

CHESTNUT HILL, Ma. — Kia Crutchfield scored 14 points and North Carolina State beat Boston College.

NC State (12-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed the Eagles (7-6, 0-2) their first home loss of the season. The Wolfpack came out firing, building a 26-11 edge in the first quarter and leading 36-28 at halftime.

Elisse Cunane added 12 points and 10 rebounds for NC State, which had six players score at least 10 points.

Emma Guy led Boston College with 14 points and helped the Eagles steady themselves in the second quarter.

No. 10 UCLA 83, USC 59

LOS ANGELES — Japreece Dean and Michaela Onyenwere each scored 21 points to lead UCLA to a win over crosstown rival USC.

UCLA (12-0, 1-0 Pac-12) kept its undefeated season going and started Pac-12 Conference with a victory. The win extended the best start to a season under coach Cori Close.

Onyenwere also had eight rebounds. Dean, who had eight assists, scored 14 of her 21 points in the third quarter in which UCLA outscored USC 26-16.

Freshman Alissa Pili had a career-high 28 points for USC (5-4, 0-1).

No. 11 TEXAS A&M 85, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 48

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter scored 22 points and N’dea Jones posted a double-double to lead Texas A&M to a victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Carter reached double figures for the 52nd consecutive game and has surpassed 20 points in 11 games so far in her junior season.

Jones scored 13 points to go with 16 rebounds for her 13th career double-double and third this season. Kayla Wells added 17 points and Ciera Johnson 16 for the Aggies (12-1), who won their seventh in a row and improved to 8-0 at home. They go to No. 20 Arkansas for their SEC opener Thursday.

No. 15 MISSISSIPPI STATE 89, LITTLE ROCK 50

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Aliyah Matharu scored all 18 of her points in the fourth quarter, Rickea Jackson had all 14 of hers in the first half and Jessika Carter posted a double-double for Mississippi State in a win over Little Rock.

Carter had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Jordan Danberry added 15 points for the Bulldogs (12-2), who have won four straight heading into their SEC opener against Florida on Thursday.

The Bulldogs led 37-23 at halftime, before scoring 52 points in the second half.

Teal Battle and Kyra Collier scored 16 points each for the Trojans (2-8) with Alayzha Knapp adding 10.

No. 16 DEPAUL 89, MARQUETTE 71

CHICAGO — Lexi Held scored 22 points, Chante Stonewall scored 13 of her 20 points in a turnaround second quarter and DePaul rallied past Marquette.

The Blue Demons (11-2) have won nine of their last 10, the sole loss to then-No. 2 UConn. DePaul came out of the opening quarter trailing Marquette 12-9, but blew ahead by outscoring the Golden Eagles (9-3) 56-41 over the second and third quarters.

Stonewall was 5-for-6 shooting in her 13-point second quarter and had two steals and a blocked shot in the period. She tied the game at 14-14 with a 3-pointer from the left wing and followed that with a driving layup as DePaul never trailed again.

Held scored 12 of her 22 points in the second and third quarters, and hooked up with Stonewall with a thread-the-needle pass through the paint for Stonewall to score on a left-handed layup just before halftime.

Lauren Van Kleunen scored a season-high 19 points for Marquette (9-3).

No. 17 GONZAGA 62, PORTLAND 57

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jill Townsend scored 18 points and No. 17 Gonzaga rallied from a 20-point second-quarter deficit to win its West Coast Conference opener over Portland.

The Bulldogs, who trailed 34-14 in the opening minutes of the second quarter, outscored the Pilots 15-4 in the fourth quarter, taking the lead on a Katie Campbell 3-pointer with 3:19 to play.

Gonzaga trailed 37-24 at the half and 53-47 after three quarters. The teams traded baskets in the opening minute of the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs reeled off 10 straight points. Campbell started the run with a pair of free throws and Townsend had a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 55-54 at the 3:57 mark. After Campbell’s 3, Jenn Wirth hit a jumper for a 59-55 lead.

Portland missed five shots and had seven turnovers before Haylee Andrews ended the drought that lasted seven minutes.

Wirth had 14 points and Campbell 12 for Gonzaga (13-1), which won its 10th straight to keep pace with the best start in school history. The Bulldogs have won 22 straight in the series it leads 54-26.

Kate Andersen had four 3-pointers and 20 points for the Pilots (7-5), who were picked to finish last in the league. Andrews had 18 points.

Portland made 10 of 15 shots in the first quarter to 4 of 16 for Gonzaga and led 26-12. Andersen opened the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers for a 32-12 lead.

No. 18 ARIZONA 58, ARIZONA STATE 53

TEMPE, Ariz. — Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Cate Reese added a double-double and Arizona opened Pac-12 play with a win over rival Arizona State.

Sam Thomas had four free throws in the final 36.6 seconds after the Sun Devils cut a nine-point deficit to one on Iris Mbulito’s layup with 1:06 remaining.

After Thomas’ first two free throws she blocked a 3-point attempt and made 1 of 2 from the line with 22 seconds to go. Mbulito was fouled on the rebound but missed two free throws and Thomas capped the scoring by making 1 of 2 with 14.4 seconds to play.

Reese had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Wildcats (12-0), who won the postseason WNIT last year, extended their best-start ever and ran their winning streak to 18.

Eboni Walker led the Sun Devils (10-3), who had won six straight, with 12 points and Jamie Ruden had 10.

No. 20 ARKANSAS 96, TENNESSEE-MARTIN 46

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alexis Tolefree hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Arkansas over Tennessee-Martin.

Chelsea Dungee added 16 points and A’Tyanna Gaulden 12 for the Razorbacks (12-1), who carry a seven-game winning streak into their Southeastern Conference opener against No. 11 Texas A&M on Thursday.

Dungee, who reached 1,000 points for Arkansas in her last game, opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and Arkansas never slowed down. It was 21-11 after one quarter and a 12-0 run early in the second helped push the lead to 48-26 at the half.

Tolefree had three 3-pointers in the third quarter, one she turned into a four-point play, helping build the lead to 69-37 entering the final quarter, where Arkansas put together a 20-0 run.

Chelsey Perry led the Skyhawks (4-7) with 18 points and nine rebounds.

No. 22 TENNESSEE 88, HOWARD 38

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rae Burrell scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for her first double-double and Tennessee rolled to a win over Howard.

Jessie Rennie hit five 3-pointers and added 16 points, both career highs, for the Lady Vols (10-2), who open Southeast Conference play on Thursday. Rennia Davis also scored 16 points and Jordan Horston added 14.

Jayla Thornton led the Bison (8-5), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, with nine points on 4-of-19 shooting, 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

No. 24 MIAMI 59, WAKE FOREST 56

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Mykea Gray scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Miami held on to beat Wake Forest in an ACC opener.

Beatrice Mompremier, averaging a double-double, picked up another with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-3), who won their fourth straight while snapping the Demon Deacons’ three-game win streak. Kelsey Marshall scored 12 points.

Gray had seven points and Mompremier four in a 13-0 run to open the fourth quarter and take a 51-44 lead. Wake Forest (7-5) got within two twice after that, the final time on an Ivana Raca layup with 23 seconds left. But Endia Banks added a free throw for Miami and Wake Forest couldn’t get a decent look at a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Raca scored 14 points, Gina Conti 12 and Alex Sharp had 13 points and nine rebounds for Wake Forest.

No. 25 TEXAS 91, NORTHWESTERN STATE 49

AUSTIN, Texas — Charli Collier had a double-double by halftime on her way to 16 points and 12 rebounds and Texas pulled away from Northwestern State with a big second half.

Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 10 of her 15 points in the final two quarters when the Longhorns outscored the Lady Demons (3-8) by 26. Isabel Palmer and Lashann Higgs finished with 12 points each.

Collier had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half for her ninth double-double this season.

Northwestern State’s Kira Bonner finished with 21 points, 17 coming in the first half on 4-of-8 shooting from the arc, with the Lady Demons trailing 46-30 at the break.

