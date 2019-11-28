Ahead 47-27 at the half, Oregon increased its lead to 61-31 on Ionescu’s 3-pointer with 6:28 left in the third quarter. But the Cowgirls (5-1) closed the quarter with a 19-8 run to pull to 69-50.

Oklahoma State cut it to 86-72 on Bryn Gerlich’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Moore capped off Oregon’s scoring with a three-point play with 2 seconds left.

Natasha Mack had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma State. Vivian Gray added 17.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Another double-digit victory for the Ducks, who have won their first five games by an average of 33.8 points per game. But Thursday’s game was their closest this season.

Oklahoma State: The loss was the Cowgirls’ third straight against an AP Top 25 opponent. Their last win against a ranked team came Feb. 3, 2018, when they beat then-No. 23 Kansas 92-63.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Faces Texas-Arlington on Friday at the Paradise Jam.

Oklahoma State: Faces No. 8 Louisville on Friday at the Paradise Jam.

