SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and JT Escobar have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

AD

CREATING OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has accounted for 43 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

STREAK STATS: Dayton has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 85.4 points while giving up 62.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Ospreys have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Flyers. Dayton has an assist on 54 of 83 field goals (65.1 percent) across its previous three games while North Florida has assists on 53 of 72 field goals (73.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dayton offense has scored 83.8 points per game this season, ranking the Flyers sixth nationally. The North Florida defense has allowed 76.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 257th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD