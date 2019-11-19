The game was last tied at 10-all with 13:57 to play in the first half before the Flyers went on a 21-2 run for a 31-12 lead with 4:52 remaining. The lead reached 22 points a few minutes later and Dayton led 43-25 at halftime. Dayton’s largest lead was 93-66 in the final minute.

Dayton pushed the pace, scoring 23 fast break points to Omaha’s eight. The Flyers also had a 26-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Dayton plays Georgia in the Maui Invitational on Monday. Omaha plays at Washington State on Thursday.

