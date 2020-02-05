IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 70.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 67.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRIAN: Fobbs has connected on 29.4 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 13-5 when scoring at least 60.

WINNING WHEN: Towson is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 6-10 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 74.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com