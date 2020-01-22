TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Towson has depended on senior leadership this year while Elon has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Tigers, seniors Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring, including 59 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 43 percent percent of Elon’s points this season, including 46 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

AD

AD

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Phoenix have scored 68.6 points per game against CAA opponents thus far, an improvement from the 60.6 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: McIntosh has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Elon field goals over the last three games. McIntosh has accounted for 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-5 when they score 60 points or fewer and 10-4 when they exceed 60 points. The Phoenix are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 5-4 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Elon has an assist on 43 of 70 field goals (61.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Towson has assists on 46 of 84 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

AD

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a collective unit has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com