SUPER SENIORS: Towson has relied heavily on its seniors. Brian Fobbs, Allen Betrand, Nakye Sanders and Juwan Gray have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.BRILLIANT BRIAN: Fobbs has connected on 11.1 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.