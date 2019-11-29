ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Big Red have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Cornell has 37 assists on 59 field goals (62.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Towson has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Cornell has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Big Red have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season.
