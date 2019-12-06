BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays Vermont in a non-conference matchup. Towson took care of Morgan State by 17 on Wednesday, while Vermont is coming off of an 82-73 loss on Tuesday to Cincinnati.

SUPER SENIORS: Towson has relied heavily on its seniors. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.BRILLIANT BRIAN: Fobbs has connected on 15.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.1 percent of his free throws this season.