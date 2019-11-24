TEAM LEADERSHIP: Towson’s Brian Fobbs has averaged 15 points and 4.5 rebounds while Allen Betrand has put up 12.2 points and four rebounds. For the Hawks, Ryan Daly has averaged 21.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Taylor Funk has put up 10.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daly has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 26 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Towson has an assist on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Saint Joseph’s has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.8 percent. The Tigers have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game, but that number has slipped to 10 over their four-game losing streak.

