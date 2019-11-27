Pacific shot 63% in the first half and led 49-17 at halftime. The Cougars missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts and shot 28% overall in the period. They finished 2 for 21 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers dominated inside with a 46-28 advantage in points in the paint.

Pacific faces Longwood at home on Friday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays UC Riverside on the road on Friday.

