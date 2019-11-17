Pacific committed just six turnovers and limited the Highlanders (2-2) to just 35.2% (19 of 54) shooting.
Freshman Zyon Pullin had a season-high 14 points and Dragan Elkaz scored 10 for UC Riverside. Callum McRae added eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
