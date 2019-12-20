STEPPING UP: Pacific’s Tripp has averaged 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while Justin Moore has put up 11.4 points. For the Bengals, Cool has averaged 15.1 points while Chier Maker has put up 12 points and 5.6 rebounds.TERRIFIC TARIK: Cool has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 68.

FLOOR SPACING: Idaho State’s Maker has attempted 56 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 7 of 34 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific is rated first among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game and 13 per game over their last three games.

