Colin Slater scored a career-high 20 points for LBSU (3-7).

Chance Hunter, whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup led the Beach, failed to make a shot (0 of 6). The sophomore transfer from Cerritos College was scoreless for the first time this season.

Pacific plays Cal State Northridge at home, and Long Beach State matches up against USC on the road, on Dec. 15.

