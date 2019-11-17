LAST TIME: Troy scored 88 points and won by 45 over Carver College when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 6-5 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Trojans offense scored 75.1 points per matchup across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD