SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.
STREAK STATS: Troy has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 58.
DID YOU KNOW: Troy is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Trojans have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.
