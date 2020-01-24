CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Red Wolves have scored 72 points per game to Sun Belt opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 67.8 per game they recorded in non-conference play.EXCELLENT EATON: Eaton has connected on 35.9 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-11 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 8-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Red Wolves are 6-7 when opponents score more than 68.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 25.9 free throws per game, including 31.3 per game against conference opponents.

