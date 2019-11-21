TEAM LEADERSHIP: Zay Williams and Darian Adams have led the Trojans. Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Adams is putting up 14 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Robert Allen and Josh Sharkey. Allen has averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Sharkey has put up 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and eight assists per game.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.