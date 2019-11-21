LONG-RANGE THREAT: Troy’s Adams has attempted 36 3-pointers and connected on 41.7 percent of them, and is 15 of 36 over his last five games.
STREAK SCORING: Samford has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 54.3.
DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked second among SoCon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.
