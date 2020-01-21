SENIOR STUDS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brandon Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Martins Igbanu and Darien Jackson have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Hurricane have given up just 56.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 28.2 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.2 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Memphis’s Harris has attempted 93 3-pointers and connected on 36.6 percent of them, and is 9 for 31 over the last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa has an assist on 29 of 65 field goals (44.6 percent) over its past three contests while Memphis has assists on 40 of 64 field goals (62.5 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 35 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

