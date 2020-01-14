FABULOUS FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Golden Hurricane have given up only 60 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they gave up over 13 non-conference games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Rachal has connected on 28.9 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 8-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Tulsa has dropped its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points and allowing 80.7 points during those contests. East Carolina has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 70.8 points while giving up 63.5.

LAST FIVE: East Carolina has averaged 68.8 points per game over its last five games. The Pirates have given up 66.4 points per game over that span.

