SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. K.J. Lawson, Christion Thompson and Nic Thomas have collectively scored 48 percent of Tulane’s points this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Tulsa, Brandon Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Darien Jackson and Martins Igbanu have combined to account for 63 percent of all Tulsa scoring, including 83 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Golden Hurricane have allowed only 57.3 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they gave up over 13 non-conference games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 28.9 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Green Wave are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 4-7 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Golden Hurricane are 6-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 5-6 when they fall short of that total.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Green Wave have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Hurricane. Tulane has an assist on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three contests while Tulsa has assists on 25 of 61 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has made 8.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among AAC teams.

