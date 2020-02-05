STEPPING UP: Tulsa’s Brandon Rachal has averaged 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while Jeriah Horne has put up 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Huskies, Christian Vital has averaged 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Alterique Gilbert has put up nine points and 4.3 assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Hurricane have given up only 56.1 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Vital has connected on 30.8 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 90.2 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 70: UConn is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 11-4 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Tulsa is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Golden Hurricane are 4-6 when opponents score more than 65 points.

LAST FIVE: UConn has scored 66 points while allowing 67.2 points over its last five games. Tulsa has averaged 69 points and given up just 53.8 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com