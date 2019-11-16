Noah Wanzek caught nine passes for 125 yards and a touchdown for North Dakota (6-4). Cam McKinney carried it six times for 105 yards and a 55-yard score to make it 38-21 early in the third.
Jacob Knipp led Northern Colorado (2-9) with 393 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he was intercepted twice. Jaren Mitchell caught 10 passes for 242 yards and two scores. Milo Hall rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
