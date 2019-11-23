UAB has won every home game the past three seasons, the fourth-longest active streak.
Louisiana Tech forced a punt and took over at its 16 with 2:28 left and one timeout. On first down, Israel Tucker dropped a long pass down the middle with lots of space around him that might have gone the distance. And on fourth down, A.J. Brooks batted down a pass to the outside.
Aaron Allen was 16-of-34 passing with two touchdowns for La. Tech.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD