UAB (9-4, 0-0) vs. Charlotte (6-5, 0-0)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB and Charlotte meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, UAB finished with 10 wins and eight losses, while Charlotte won five games and lost 13.

TEAM LEADERS: Jordan Shepherd has averaged 15.4 points to lead the way for the 49ers. Complementing Shepherd is Jahmir Young, who is putting up 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The Blazers are led by Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who is averaging 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYREEK: Scott-Grayson has connected on 40.8 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UAB is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Blazers are 3-4 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blazers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has 29 assists on 61 field goals (47.5 percent) across its previous three contests while UAB has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.9 percent, ranking the Blazers 24th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Charlotte stands at just 23 percent (ranked 314th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.