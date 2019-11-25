ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cardinals have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Blazers. UAB has 23 assists on 70 field goals (32.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Lamar has assists on 29 of 76 field goals (38.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cardinals 14th among Division I teams. UAB has turned the ball over on 23.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Blazers 312th, nationally).
