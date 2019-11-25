BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on UAB in a non-conference matchup. UAB won at home over Mount St. Mary’s 58-51 on Wednesday, while Lamar came up short in an 81-56 game at Kentucky on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Tavin Lovan has averaged 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Blazers. Complementing Lovan is Jalen Benjamin, who is producing 13 points per game. The Cardinals have been led by Davion Buster, who is averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals.DOMINANT DAVION: Buster has connected on 36.8 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.