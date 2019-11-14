LEADING THE WAY: UAB’s Tavin Lovan has averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and three steals while Jalen Benjamin has put up 18 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Wolverines, Isaiah White has averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds while Brandon Averette has put up 16.7 points.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 18.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.