PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blazers. UAB has 31 assists on 81 field goals (38.3 percent) over its past three outings while Louisiana Tech has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech defense has allowed only 61.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 23rd-lowest figure in the country. The UAB offense has put up just 65.1 points through 20 games (ranked 272nd among Division I teams).

