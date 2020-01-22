SUCCESS AT 72: Southern Miss is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-14 when scoring 70 points or fewer.
UNBEATEN WHEN: The Blazers are 7-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 5-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Golden Eagles are 5-0 when they score at least 72 points and 0-14 on the year when falling short of 72.
DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has allowed only 61.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Blazers 30th among Division I teams. The Southern Miss offense has averaged 66.7 points through 19 games (ranked 257th, nationally).
