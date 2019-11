LAST TIME: UAB earned a 10-point victory over Alabama A&M when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M went 1-13 against non-conference programs last season. In those 14 games, the Bulldogs gave up 78.4 points per game while scoring 60.2 per matchup. UAB went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 70.5 points and giving up 70.6 per game in the process.