BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers are set to battle the Night Hawks of NAIA program Thomas University. UAB is coming off a 77-68 win in St. Petersburg over Duquesne in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tyreek Scott-Grayson has averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Blazers. Tavin Lovan is also a primary contributor, with 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.TRIPLES FOR TYREEK: Through 12 games, UAB’s Tyreek Scott-Grayson has connected on 41.3 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.