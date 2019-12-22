BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Blazers have been led by Tyreek Scott-Grayson and Tavin Lovan. Scott-Grayson has averaged 11 points while Lovan has recorded 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Dukes have been led by juniors Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes, who are scoring 11.9 and 10.6 per game, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: Scott-Grayson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all UAB field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: UAB’s Jalen Benjamin has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 29.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 20 over his last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dukes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blazers. Duquesne has an assist on 56 of 90 field goals (62.2 percent) across its previous three outings while UAB has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duquesne defense has allowed only 58.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Dukes 15th among Division I teams. The UAB offense has averaged 63.7 points through 11 games (ranked 258th, nationally).

