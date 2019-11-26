Kentrell Jacobs led Champion Christian with 20 points and Cameron Dismuke scored 15.

The score was tied at 33 at intermission before the Golden Lions used a 18-0 run in the first three minutes of the second half.

With 3:19 to play, Jacobs hit a 3-pointer and Stefan Tellis hit a jumper and the Tigers were within 71-64. Cory Griggs made 1 of 2 free throws for the Tigers with 74 seconds left to make it 73-67 but they couldn’t get closer.

The Tigers of Hot Springs, Arkansas compete in the Association of Christian College Athletics.

