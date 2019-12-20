SAVVY SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Umoja Gibson, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 43.8 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last nine road games, scoring 46.9 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mean Green. North Texas has an assist on 21 of 74 field goals (28.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 25 of 51 field goals (49 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Texas is ranked second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.7 percent. The Mean Green have averaged 9.5 offensive boards per game.

