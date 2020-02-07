STEPPING UP: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Dequan Morris has averaged nine points and 4.6 rebounds while Marquell Carter has put up 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Cameron Alford has averaged 14 points and 5.1 rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 9.9 points.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Lions have scored 55.9 points per game and allowed 64.6 points per game in conference play thus far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 66.6 points scored and 72.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALFORD: Alford has connected on 25.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-18 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 61.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 50.5 points while giving up 63.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all SWAC teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

