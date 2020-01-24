STEPPING UP: Gerard Andrus has put up 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Darius Williams has complemented Andrus and is putting up 12.6 points per game. The Golden Lions are led by Markedric Bell, who is averaging 9.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have allowed just 62.4 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.9 per game they allowed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ANDRUS: In 18 appearances this season, Prairie View’s Andrus has shot 54.3 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 60.

STREAK SCORING: Prairie View has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 15th-highest rate in the country. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has turned the ball over on 27.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 353rd among Division I teams).

