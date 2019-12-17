BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Trevelin Queen has averaged 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Aggies. Complementing Queen is Jabari Rice, who is maintaining an average of 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Golden Lions have been led by Dequan Morris, who is averaging 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Queen has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all New Mexico State field goals over the last three games. Queen has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last eight road games, scoring 47.8 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Lions. New Mexico State has 42 assists on 73 field goals (57.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 24 of 49 field goals (49 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.2 percent this year. That figure is the 30th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Arkansas-Pine Bluff stands at just 24.7 percent (ranked 279th).

