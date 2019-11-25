LONG-RANGE THREAT: UC Davis’s Joe Mooney has attempted 46 3-pointers and connected on 30.4 percent of them, and is 10 of 34 over his last five games.
TWO STREAKS: UC Davis has dropped its last three road games, scoring 59 points and allowing 78 points during those contests. Cal has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 64.5.
DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has averaged only 65.8 points per game over its last five games. The Aggies have given up 73.2 points per game over that stretch.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.