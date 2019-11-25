STEPPING UP: Matt Bradley has averaged 18.2 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Bears. Complementing Bradley is Grant Anticevich, who is maintaining an average of eight points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been led by Matt Neufeld, who is averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 48.1 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 92.3 percent of his foul shots this season.