SENIOR STUDS: UC Davis’ Joe Mooney, Matt Neufeld and Stefan Gonzalez have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 34.6 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Aggies are 0-8 when they allow at least 72 points and 6-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Beach are 0-11 when allowing 69 or more points and 6-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: UC Davis has lost its last three road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 75 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is rated first in the Big West with an average of 72.9 possessions per game. The uptempo Beach have raised that total to 75.5 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com