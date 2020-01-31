FAB FRESHMEN: UC Davis’ Ezra Manjon, Joe Mooney and Elijah Pepper have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Mustangs have scored 73.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 59.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.

AD

KEY FACILITATOR: Manjon has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all UC Davis field goals over the last three games. Manjon has 24 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 5-2 when scoring at least 69.

COLD SPELLS: Cal Poly has dropped its last 10 road games, scoring 61.2 points and allowing 76.7 points during those contests. UC Davis is on a three-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 66 points while giving up 74.3.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has made 7.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big West teams. The Aggies have averaged 9.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com