BOTTOM LINE: The UC Irvine Anteaters are set to battle the Warriors of Life Pacific. UC Irvine lost 77-73 to Pepperdine in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Eyassu Worku has averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds this year for UC Irvine. Tommy Rutherford is also a key contributor, with 13 points and six rebounds per game.EXCELLENT EYASSU: Through two games, UC Irvine’s Worku has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his free throws this season.