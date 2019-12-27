AD

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UC Irvine is 0-5 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Pacific is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points. The Tigers have allowed 62 points per game over their last five.

AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Anteaters. UC Irvine has 41 assists on 75 field goals (54.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Pacific has assists on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 75.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD