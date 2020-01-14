SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Austen Awosika, Brandon Kamga, Jackson Rowe and Davon Clare have combined to account for 60 percent of Cal State Fullerton’s scoring this year including 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UC Irvine, Eyassu Worku, Brad Greene, Evan Leonard and Tommy Rutherford have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all UC Irvine scoring, including 71 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Awosika has directly created 43 percent of all Cal State Fullerton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Irvine is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 9-3 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK STATS: UC Irvine has lost its last five road games, scoring 62.4 points, while allowing 69.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent, ranking the Anteaters 23rd nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal State Fullerton stands at just 20.1 percent (ranked 342nd).

