SUPER SENIORS: UC Irvine has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Eyassu Worku, Brad Greene, Tommy Rutherford and Evan Leonard have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Anteaters points over the last five games.EXCELLENT EDDIE: Eddie Stansberry has connected on 35.4 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: UC Irvine is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Anteaters have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rainbow Warriors. UC Irvine has 37 assists on 69 field goals (53.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Hawaii has assists on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine is ranked second among Big West teams with an average of 74.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com