BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Collin Welp has averaged 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Anteaters. Eyassu Worku has paired with Welp and is putting up 12.8 points per game. The Highlanders are led by Callum McRae, who is averaging 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 48.2 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 83 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Irvine is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 10-3 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK SCORING: UC Irvine has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87.7 points while giving up 59.7.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine is rated second among Big West teams with an average of 74.6 points per game.

