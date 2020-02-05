SUPER SENIORS: UC Davis’ Ezra Manjon, Joe Mooney and Matt Neufeld have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Anteaters have allowed just 61.4 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 68.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Manjon has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all UC Davis field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Aggies are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 9-9 when they exceed 62 points. The Anteaters are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 14-3 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: UC Davis’s Mooney has attempted 140 3-pointers and connected on 33.6 percent of them, and is 8 of 30 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.8 percent this year. That rate is the 25th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for UC Davis stands at just 23.2 percent (ranked 319th).

