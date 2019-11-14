TEAM LEADERS: Boise State’s Derrick Alston has averaged 26.5 points while RJ Williams has put up 14 points and 11 rebounds. For the Anteaters, Eyassu Worku has averaged 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists while Collin Welp has put up 12 points and six rebounds.EXCELLENT EYASSU: Worku has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.