SAVVY SENIORS: UC Davis’ Joe Mooney, Stefan Gonzalez and Matt Neufeld have combined to account for 47 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, though that trio’s output has slipped to 38 percent over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Anteaters have given up just 60.8 points per game to Big West opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.5 per game they allowed over 14 non-conference games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Ezra Manjon has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all UC Davis field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Aggies are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 8-8 when they exceed 62 points. The Anteaters are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 12-3 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Anteaters have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. UC Davis has an assist on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) across its previous three contests while UC Irvine has assists on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent, ranking the Anteaters 21st nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for UC Davis sits at just 24 percent (ranked 302nd).

