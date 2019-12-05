BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders will be taking on the Kingsmen of Division III Cal Lutheran. UC Riverside lost 79-67 to California Baptist in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Callum McRae has averaged 12.1 points and 8.3 rebounds this year for UC Riverside. George Willborn III is also a primary contributor, with eight points and 6.6 rebounds per game.GIFTED GOMEZ: Fernando Gomez has connected on 75 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.