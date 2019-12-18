WINNING WHEN: The Highlanders are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 1-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Lumberjacks are 5-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 0-2 when they fall short of that total.
FLOOR SPACING: Northern Arizona’s Cameron Satterwhite has attempted 14 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 4 for 12 over his last five games.
TOUGH DEFENSE: UC Riverside has held opposing teams to 55.4 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.
___
___
